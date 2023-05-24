Brewers and Astros meet with series tied 1-1

Houston Astros (28-20, second in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (26-22, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Bielak (1-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0, 3.07 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Brewers -111, Astros -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee has a 14-9 record in home games and a 26-22 record overall. The Brewers are 18-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston has a 28-20 record overall and a 14-9 record in road games. The Astros have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 3.23.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .259 batting average, and has five doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 24 RBI. Owen Miller is 15-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 home runs while slugging .612. Kyle Tucker is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Astros: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (illness), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .