Astros and Twins meet to decide series winner

Minnesota Twins (28-27, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (32-22, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (2-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (5-1, 3.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -180, Twins +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Houston has a 32-22 record overall and a 15-12 record at home. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Minnesota has a 12-15 record in road games and a 28-27 record overall. The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.46.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Twins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 25 extra base hits (11 doubles and 14 home runs). Jose Altuve is 11-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Joey Gallo has five doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Twins. Willi Castro is 13-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Twins: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Emilio Pagan: day-to-day (hip), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (pneumonia), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .