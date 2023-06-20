Astros host New York Mets, look to end home losing streak
New York Mets (34-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (39-34, third in the AL West)
Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (6-5, 2.27 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -140, Mets +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the New York Mets looking to stop their five-game home skid.
Houston has a 39-34 record overall and a 20-19 record at home. The Astros have an 18-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
New York has a 17-23 record in road games and a 34-38 record overall. The Mets are 10th in the majors with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.
Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena has 16 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Astros. Jose Abreu is 11-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
Pete Alonso ranks second on the Mets with 28 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and 22 home runs). Francisco Alvarez is 8-for-41 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 21 runs
Mets: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder)
Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.