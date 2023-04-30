Phillies bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Astros

Philadelphia Phillies (15-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (14-13, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-4, 4.50 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-2, 5.64 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -150, Phillies +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road against the Houston Astros trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Houston is 6-9 in home games and 14-13 overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

Philadelphia has gone 7-8 in road games and 15-13 overall. The Phillies have a 13-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena leads Houston with six home runs while slugging .472. Yordan Alvarez is 9-for-38 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has seven doubles, three home runs and 21 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Phillies: 8-2, .256 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (forearm), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .