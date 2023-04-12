Pirates and Astros play to determine series winner

Houston Astros (5-7, third in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (7-4, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-0); Pirates: Rich Hill (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -161, Pirates +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has gone 3-2 in home games and 7-4 overall. The Pirates rank eighth in MLB play with 15 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Houston is 2-3 on the road and 5-7 overall. The Astros have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .376.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .