Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series

Houston Astros (5-6) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-4)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0); Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -176, Pirates +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh has a 2-2 record at home and a 6-4 record overall. The Pirates have a 3-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston had a 106-56 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road last season. The Astros averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .247 and slugging .423.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 5-5, .000 batting average, 3.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .