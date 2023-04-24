Astros visit the Rays on 4-game road win streak

Houston Astros (12-10, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-3, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 3.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (2-0, 2.61 ERA, .97 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -148, Astros +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 13-0 record at home and a 19-3 record overall. The Rays are 15-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has a 6-3 record on the road and a 12-10 record overall. The Astros have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .385.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has three doubles and five home runs while hitting .341 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 13-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 7-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (eye), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .