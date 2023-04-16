Astros and Rangers meet in series rubber match

Texas Rangers (8-6, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (7-8, third in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-0); Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -202, Rangers +170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston has a 4-5 record at home and a 7-8 record overall. The Astros have gone 2-7 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Texas has an 8-6 record overall and a 2-3 record on the road. Rangers hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .000 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by four runs

ADVERTISEMENT

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (eye), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Rangers: Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jon Gray: day-to-day (forearm), Spencer Howard: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (knee), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Leody Taveras: 10-Day IL (oblique), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .