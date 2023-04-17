Astros start 3-game series against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (10-6, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (7-9, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0); Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -127, Astros +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros begin a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Houston is 7-9 overall and 4-6 in home games. The Astros have a 6-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Toronto is 10-6 overall and 6-4 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 6-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .000 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (eye), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .