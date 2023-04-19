Astros and Blue Jays square off with series tied 1-1

Toronto Blue Jays (11-7, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (8-10, third in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (1-2, 7.98 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (0-2, 7.71 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -118, Blue Jays -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston has an 8-10 record overall and a 5-7 record at home. Astros hitters have a collective .382 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Toronto has an 11-7 record overall and a 7-5 record on the road. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.70.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has three doubles and four home runs while hitting .300 for the Astros. Corey Julks is 11-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Blue Jays with five home runs while slugging .785. Bo Bichette is 16-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (eye), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .