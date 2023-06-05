Astros take road win streak into game against the Blue Jays

Houston Astros (35-24, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-27, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Bielak (2-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-6, 5.46 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -127, Astros +108; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Toronto is 33-27 overall and 15-10 at home. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in MLB play.

Houston has a 35-24 record overall and a 17-10 record on the road. The Astros have a 27-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has five doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-44 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 15 home runs while slugging .568. Chas McCormick is 7-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .