Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros Wednesday

Houston Astros (36-25, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (34-28, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (1-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (6-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -156, Astros +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Toronto has a 16-11 record in home games and a 34-28 record overall. The Blue Jays have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .264.

Houston is 36-25 overall and 18-11 on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Astros are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 41 RBI for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon has a .294 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 10 doubles, a triple and two home runs. Alex Bregman is 12-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Astros: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (toe), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Mitchell White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Astros: Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: day-to-day (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .