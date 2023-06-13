AP NEWS
    Astros start 3-game series with the Nationals

    By The Associated PressJune 13, 2023 GMT

    Washington Nationals (26-38, fifth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (37-29, second in the AL West)

    Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.89 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (5-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -261, Nationals +215; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros start a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

    Houston has a 37-29 record overall and an 18-14 record in home games. The Astros have hit 72 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

    Washington has a 14-17 record on the road and a 26-38 record overall. The Nationals have gone 17-30 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

    The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 RBI for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 9-for-34 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Lane Thomas has nine home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .279 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

    Nationals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

    INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

    Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

