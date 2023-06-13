Astros start 3-game series with the Nationals

Washington Nationals (26-38, fifth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (37-29, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.89 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (5-3, 3.82 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -261, Nationals +215; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros start a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Houston has a 37-29 record overall and an 18-14 record in home games. The Astros have hit 72 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Washington has a 14-17 record on the road and a 26-38 record overall. The Nationals have gone 17-30 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 RBI for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 9-for-34 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has nine home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .279 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .