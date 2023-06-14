AP NEWS
Houston Astros and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

By The Associated PressJune 14, 2023 GMT

Washington Nationals (26-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (38-29, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (6-5, 2.36 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -251, Nationals +208; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Houston has a 19-14 record at home and a 38-29 record overall. The Astros have a 30-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 14-18 record in road games and a 26-39 record overall. The Nationals are 20-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Astros. Mauricio Dubon is 14-for-46 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    • Lane Thomas has 14 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .284 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 9-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

    Nationals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

    INJURIES: Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (illness), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

    Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

