Houston Astros and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (26-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (38-29, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (6-5, 2.36 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -251, Nationals +208; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Houston has a 19-14 record at home and a 38-29 record overall. The Astros have a 30-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 14-18 record in road games and a 26-39 record overall. The Nationals are 20-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Astros. Mauricio Dubon is 14-for-46 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 14 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .284 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 9-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (illness), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .