Small plane crashes on road near Houston, pilot unhurt

HOUSTON (AP) — A small plane crashed on a road and caught fire on the outskirts of Houston on Sunday, authorities and local media said, but the pilot was not hurt.

The crash happened in the late morning when the pilot reported losing engine power and tried to land on state Highway 99 in Harris County, KHOU 11 TV reported .

Video posted online by the station showed the white aircraft lying on the pavement with what appeared to be smoke pouring from the wreck and flames licking at the end of the left wing.

In comments at the scene to local media, Department of Public Safety public information officer Richard Standifer said the pilot reported that he apparently clipped the top of a semi-truck before he managed to set the single-engine plane down.

The wing of the aircraft caught the concrete barrier in the middle of the road, causing it to catch fire, the officer added, but the pilot was not injured.