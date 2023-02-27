Rockets face the Nuggets on 9-game slide

Denver Nuggets (42-19, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-47, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with Denver as losers of nine games in a row.

The Rockets have gone 7-33 against Western Conference teams. Houston is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets are 30-12 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fifth in the league scoring 54.7 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 15.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 120-100 on Dec. 1, with Jamal Murray scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

Jokic is averaging 24.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 110.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot), Jalen Green: out (groin).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (rib), Christian Braun: day to day (thumb), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (shoulder), Jamal Murray: day to day (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .