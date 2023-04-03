Jokic and the Nuggets visit conference foe Houston

Denver Nuggets (52-26, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (19-60, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays Denver in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Rockets are 11-40 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks last in the league recording 22.4 assists per game led by Kevin Porter Jr. averaging 5.7.

The Nuggets are 33-15 in Western Conference play. Denver is ninth in the NBA giving up just 112.4 points while holding opponents to 47.9% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 1 the Nuggets won 133-112 led by 32 points from Jamal Murray, while Tari Eason scored 17 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Murray is averaging 20.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (knee).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (knee), Jamal Murray: day to day (knee), Nikola Jokic: day to day (calf), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .