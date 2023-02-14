Houston takes on Oklahoma City, aims to break 6-game slide

Houston Rockets (13-44, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup against Oklahoma City as losers of six straight games.

The Thunder are 14-17 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fourth in the league with 117.6 points and is shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Rockets have gone 7-30 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks last in the Western Conference scoring averaging only 110.0 points per game while shooting 45.3%.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Thunder defeated the Rockets 153-121 in their last matchup on Feb. 5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 42 points, and Josh Christopher led the Rockets with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jalen Green is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 21.9 points and 3.6 assists. Alperen Sengun is averaging 16 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Eugene Omoruyi: day to day (ankle), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot).

