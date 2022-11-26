Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup with the Rockets

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Rockets -2.5; over/under is 233

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league scoring 31.0 points per game.

The Rockets are 2-10 in Western Conference games. Houston leads the league with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 3.3.

The Thunder are 3-6 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. is shooting 41.2% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 14.3 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.4 points, six assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 123.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.2 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Alperen Sengun: day to day (groin), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), Eric Gordon: day to day (right groin).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Mike Muscala: out (pinky).

