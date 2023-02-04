Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Rockets

Houston Rockets (13-39, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-27, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Thunder -8; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder square off against the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently fifth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.

The Thunder are 11-15 in conference games. Oklahoma City is eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Isaiah Joe shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are 7-27 in Western Conference play. Houston ranks eighth in the Western Conference scoring 52.4 points per game in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 11.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets won the last matchup 112-106 on Feb. 2, with Eric Gordon scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 16.2 points, eight rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thunder. Joe is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Rockets. Sengun is averaging 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 49.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Luguentz Dort: out (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

Rockets: Jalen Green: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .