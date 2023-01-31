Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City set for matchup against Houston

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (12-38, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Houston Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fifth in the league scoring 30.9 points per game.

The Rockets are 6-27 in conference games. Houston allows 117.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Thunder are 11-14 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 118-105 in the last meeting on Nov. 27. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 28 points, and Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 21.7 points and 3.7 assists. Alperen Sengun is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 51.1% and averaging 30.9 points for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 118.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Alperen Sengun: day to day (illness), Jalen Green: day to day (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Luguentz Dort: day to day (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .