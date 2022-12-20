Houston plays Orlando on 3-game home skid

Orlando Magic (11-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (9-21, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays Orlando looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Rockets are 6-8 in home games. Houston has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Magic are 3-12 on the road. Orlando has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 134-127 in the last meeting on Nov. 8. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 34 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Bol Bol is averaging 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 47.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES:

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .