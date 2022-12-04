Green and Houston take on the 76ers in non-conference play

Philadelphia 76ers (12-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (6-17, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets host Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers in non-conference action.

The Rockets have gone 3-5 in home games. Houston is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

The 76ers are 5-6 on the road. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 13.0 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 41.3% and averaging 21.3 points for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Harris is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 110.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 107.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

76ers: Jaden Springer: out (quad), James Harden: out (foot), Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .