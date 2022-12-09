Houston takes on San Antonio after overtime win

Houston Rockets (7-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-18, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the San Antonio Spurs following the Rockets’ 132-123 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Spurs are 0-3 in division play. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Devin Vassell averaging 4.2.

The Rockets are 1-2 against the rest of their division. Houston is second in the Western Conference with 46.0 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 8.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Poeltl is averaging 12.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Jalen Green is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 0-10, averaging 105.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (quad), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (quad), Josh Richardson: day to day (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .