Houston visits Phoenix following Booker’s 51-point game

Houston Rockets (5-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (15-6, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix plays the Houston Rockets after Devin Booker scored 51 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 132-113 victory against the Chicago Bulls.

The Suns have gone 12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Rockets have gone 3-12 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks second in the Western Conference with 46.0 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 31 the Suns won 124-109 led by 30 points from Booker, while Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 29.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.8 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Porter is averaging 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and six assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 21.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 109.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .