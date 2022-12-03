Phoenix takes on San Antonio following Booker’s 41-point game

Phoenix Suns (15-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-17, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the San Antonio Spurs after Devin Booker scored 41 points in the Suns’ 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs are 2-15 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio allows the most points in the league, giving up 120.8 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 50.8%.

The Suns are 12-4 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from downtown. Damion Lee paces the Suns shooting 48.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vassell is averaging 20.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Booker is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Mikal Bridges is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 0-10, averaging 105.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 120.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (quad), Jeremy Sochan: out (quad), Josh Richardson: out (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Doug McDermott: out (ankle).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .