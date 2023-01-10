Houston faces Sacramento on 7-game skid

Houston Rockets (10-30, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (21-18, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup with Sacramento after losing seven straight games.

The Kings are 9-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 8-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets are 5-22 in Western Conference play. Houston allows 115.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Huerter averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.5 points and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 121.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 107.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Rockets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .