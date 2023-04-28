NFL Draft No. 1 Selections

The first choice in the annual selection of college players by professional football with player, team, position and college:

2023 — Bryce Young, Carolina, QB, Alabama.

2022 — Travon Walker, DE, Georgia.

2021 — Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, QB, Clemson.

2020 — Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, QB, LSU.

2019 — Kyler Murray, Arizona, QB, Oklahoma.

2018 — Baker Mayfield, Cleveland, QB, Oklahoma.

2017 — Miles Garrett, Cleveland, DE, Texas A&M.

2016 — Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, QB, California.

2015 — Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, QB, Florida State.

2014 — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans, DE, South Carolina.

2013 — Eric Fisher, Kansas City, OT, Central Michigan.

2012 — Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, QB, Stanford.

2011 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB, Auburn.

2010 — Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams, QB, Oklahoma.

2009 — Matthew Stafford, Detroit, QB, Georgia.

2008 — Jake Long, Miami, OT, Michigan.

2007 — JaMarcus Russell, Oakland, QB, LSU.

2006 — Mario Williams, Houston Texans, DE, N.C. State.

2005 — Alex Smith, San Francisco, QB, Utah.

2004 — Eli Manning, San Diego, QB, Mississippi.

2003 — Carson Palmer, Cincinnati, QB, Southern Cal.

2002 — David Carr, Houston Texans, QB, Fresno State.

2001 — Michael Vick, Atlanta, QB, Virginia Tech.

2000 — Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State.

1999 — Tim Couch, Cleveland, QB, Kentucky.

1998 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB, Tennessee.

1997 — Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams, T, Ohio State.

1996 — Keyshawn Johnson, New York Jets, WR, Southern Cal.

1995 — Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati, RB, Penn State.

1994 — Dan Wilkinson, Cincinnati, DE, Ohio State.

1993 — Drew Bledsoe, New England, QB, Washington State.

1992 — Steve Emtman, Indianapolis, DE, Washington.

1991 — Russell Maryland, Dallas, DL, Miami.

1990 — Jeff George, Indianapolis, QB, Illinois.

1989 — Troy Aikman, Dallas, QB, UCLA.

1988 — Aundray Bruce, Atlanta, LB, Auburn.

1987 — Vinny Testaverde, Tampa Bay, QB, Miami.

1986 — Bo Jackson, Tampa Bay, RB, Auburn.

1985 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DT, Virginia Tech.

1984 — Irving Fryar, New England, WR, Nebraska.

1983 — John Elway, Baltimore Colts, QB, Stanford.

1982 — Kenneth Sims, New England, DT, Texas.

1981 — George Rogers, New Orleans, RB, South Carolina.

1980 — Billy Sims, Detroit, RB, Oklahoma.

1979 — Tom Cousineau, Buffalo, LB, Ohio State.

1978 — Earl Campbell, Houston Oilers, RB, Texas.

1977 — Ricky Bell, Tampa Bay, RB, Southern Cal.

1976 — Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE, Oklahoma.

1975 — Steve Bartkowski, Atlanta, QB, California.

1974 — Ed Jones, Dallas, DE, Tennessee State.

1973 — John Matuszak, Houston Oilers, DE, Tampa.

1972 — Walt Patulski, Buffalo, DE, Notre Dame.

1971 — Jim Plunkett, New England, QB, Stanford.

1970 — Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB, Louisiana Tech.

1969 — O.J. Simpson, Buffalo (AFL), RB, Southern Cal.

1968 — Ron Yary, Minnesota, T, Southern Cal.

1967 — Bubba Smith, Baltimore Colts, DT, Michigan State.

1966 — Tommy Nobis, Atlanta, LB, Texas.

1966 — Jim Grabowski, Miami (AFL), RB, Illinois.

1965 — Tucker Frederickson, N.Y. Giants, RB, Auburn.

1965 — Lawrence Elkins, Houston (AFL), WR, Baylor.

1964 — Dave Parks, San Francisco, WR, Texas Tech.

1964 — Jack Concannon, Boston (AFL), QB, Boston College.

1963 — Terry Baker, Los Angeles Rams, QB, Oregon State.

1963 — Buck Buchanan, Kansas City (AFL), DT, Grambling.

1962 — Ernie Davis, Washington, RB, Syracuse.

1962 — Roman Gabriel, Oakland (AFL), QB, N.C. State.

1961 — Tommy Mason, Minnesota, RB, Tulane.

1961 — Ken Rice, Buffalo (AFL), G, Auburn.

1960 — Billy Cannon, Los Angeles Rams, RB, LSU.

1959 — Randy Duncan, Green Bay, QB, Iowa.

1958 — King Hill, Chicago Cardinals, QB, Rice.

1957 — Paul Hornung, Green Bay, HB, Notre Dame.

1956 — Gary Glick, Pittsburgh, DB, Colorado A&M.

1955 — George Shaw, Baltimore Colts, QB, Oregon.

1954 — Bobby Garrett, Cleveland, QB, Stanford.

1953 — Harry Babcock, San Francisco, WR, Georgia.

1952 — Bill Wade, Los Angeles Rams, QB, Vanderbilt.

1951 — Kyle Rote, New York Giants, HB, SMU.

1950 — Leon Hart, Detroit, WR, Notre Dame.

1949 — Chuck Bednarik, Philadelphia, C, Pennsylvania.

1948 — Harry Gilmer, Washington, QB, Alabama.

1947 — Bob Fenimore, Chicago Bears, HB, Oklahoma A&M.

1946 — Frank Dancewicz, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.

1945 — Charley Trippi, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Georgia.

1944 — Angelo Bertelli, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.

1943 — Frank Sinkwich, Detroit, HB, Georgia.

1942 — Bill Dudley, Pittsburgh, HB, Virginia.

1941 — Tom Harmon, Chicago Bears, HB, Michigan.

1940 — George Cafego, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Tennessee.

1939 — Ki Aldrich, Chicago Cardinals, C, TCU.

1938 — Corbett Davis, Cleveland, FB, Indiana.

1937 — Sam Francis, Philadelphia, FB, Nebraska.

1936 — Jay Berwanger, Philadelphia, HB, Chicago.