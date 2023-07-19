‘Am I crossing picket lines if I see a movie?’ and other Hollywood strike fan questions answered

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A target letter sent to Donald Trump suggests that a sprawling Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 elections is zeroing in on him. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DOJ investigation into Trump and 2020
A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, right, poses for photos with Grupo Mar President Antonio Suarez during a welcoming ceremony after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, Shaddock and his dog were rescued by the crew of the tuna boat owned by Grupo Mar from an incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Adrift Australian man rescued
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war latest
Entertainment

‘Am I crossing picket lines if I see a movie?’ and other Hollywood strike fan questions answered

As the actors’ strikes continue in the U.S., question are arising about the impact this will have on the international film and TV industry. The General Secretary of the UK actors’ union, Equity, Paul W. Fleming discusses the global implications. (July 19)

By The Associated Press
 
You watch movies. You watch TV. And now you’re wondering how the dual Hollywood strikes — a pitched battle with actors and writers on one side, and studios and streaming services on the other — will affect you. We have answers.

Do the strikes mean “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” aren’t coming out?

They — and all other summer releases — are still on track! Many flashy premieres have been canceled, however, or dramatically scaled down.

Other news
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle writes his review.
This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: She’s Perfect Barbie. He’s Scene-Stealing Ken. Their life in plastic looks fantastic
She’s been Astronaut Barbie, Teacher Barbie, Doctor Barbie, President Barbie. And now after 64 years, we have live-action Movie Star Barbie.
FILE - This photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, in N.M., on July 16, 1945. A new film on J. Robert Oppenheimer's life and his role in the development of the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project during World War II opens in theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023. On the sidelines will be a community downwind from the testing site in the southern New Mexico desert, the impacts of which the U.S. government never has fully acknowledged. (AP Photo, File)
‘Oppenheimer’ stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders
An upcoming movie about a man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster.
This image released by Apple TV shows Elizabeth Banks, left, and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from "The Beanie Bubble." (Apple via AP)
In the absurdity of the Beanie Baby craze, filmmakers found a rich tale about America
Economic bubbles come in all shapes, sizes and levels of insanity, but the Beanie Baby craze was easily one of the most absurd.

Am I crossing the picket line by seeing one of those movies?

No, the unions have not asked fans to boycott productions, and are quick to make that explicit. Instead, the guilds have asked supporters who aren’t members to post on social media and donate to community funds.

Should I cancel Netflix, MAX or the 16 other streaming services I subscribe to if I want to show support?

Nope, there’s been no consumer boycott of any kind called yet. Some guild members have said watching their programs on streaming services — if they’re still on there — actually helps make their cases to the the studios’ bargaining arm, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

When will I stop being able to watch new movies and shows?

That’s the big question: When will the pipeline dry up? There aren’t clear answers. The impact of the writers strike has so far been felt most acutely in the world of television; now, the actors strike has halted the bulk of film production. Your favorite broadcast shows like “Abbott Elementary” definitely aren’t coming back by early fall, regardless of whether the strikes are settled by then. Ditto for streaming favorites like “Stranger Things. International productions may be able to fill the gap. As for movies, there’s still a steady stream on the horizon.

I have a ticket to a play starring my favorite actor. Do the strikes mean the show is going to be canceled?

No, stage actors in plays and musicals are governed by the Actors’ Equity Association. A different union altogether, Equity has expressed solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and many actors are members of both unions. But Broadway dances on.

I love the Emmys — will they still air in September?

The Emmys are still set for Monday, Sept. 18. But history shows that awards shows that proceed during strikes turn out to be bleak affairs. And Emmy campaigning will certainly be affected — SAG-AFTRA and WGA members aren’t allowed to take part in “for your consideration” events under their strike notices and they wouldn’t be able to accept awards for projects produced by struck companies.

Can actors still post to social media?

Yes! Actors (and writers) do not have to fade gently into that good night while they’re on strike. Social media actually helps boost the visibility of their cause, and you’ll see many guild members posting content with bespoke strike-related hashtags. But actors aren’t supposed to promote any of their projects in the pipeline while on strike, so it’s unlikely that you’ll see a sea of #barbie and #oppenheimer hashtags from their star-studded casts.

The SAG-AFTRA strike website had this advice for members wondering if they were allowed to promote themselves (or post #spon): “Yes! Promote yourself as an artist, a fashion icon, a union activist, a commercial actor, and a proud SAG-AFTRA member. You can also promote brands using our groundbreaking Influencer Agreement or start a podcast.”

It’s my dream to go to Comic-Con — will that be affected this year?

Honestly, yes. Several show and movie panels have already been canceled and the strike notice forbids SAG-AFTRA members from promoting any work made by struck companies — even if those projects were long in the past. There are certain exceptions that would allow members to attend some conventions, but the bottom line is that major events like San Diego’s Comic-Con will indeed be diminished during the strikes.

Look, the only thing that helps me unwind is watching celebrity interviews on YouTube. What am I going to do when that well dries up?

It won’t — the nature of that content will just be different. Ryan Gosling might not explicitly exude “Kenergy” in his interviews, but he’s still allowed to make media appearances (where the “Kenergy” might just be innate). Scores of actors and writers alike have been talking to media — including The Associated Press — on the picket lines for weeks.