Williams, Wheeler lead Howard to big 35-10 victory over Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Quinton Williams accounted for three touchdowns and Ian Wheeler scored on two long runs, leading Howard to a 35-10 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

After a scoreless first quarter, Williams hit Nah’Shawn Hezekiah with an 8-yard touchdown pass, then Robert Morris tied it up with a 13-yard pass from Anthony Chiccitt to Chaese Jackson. The tie didn’t last long, as Howard’s Ian Wheeler returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead for the Bison (2-2).

Williams added an 11-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 at halftime lead and added a short touchdown run midway through the third quarter. Wheeler had a 59-yard touchdown run for a 35-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter and RMU’s Jayson Jenkins added a 29-yard field goal.

Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 170 yards and Wheeler led the 167-yard rushing effort with 81 yards on four carries. He also had two catches for 45 yards, giving him 214 all-purpose yards.

Chiccitt was 25-of-39 passing for 178 yards for the Colonials (2-3). He had one touchdown, an interception and was sacked three times.

