Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is not ruling out a special legislative session on tax cuts

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the office on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol, Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. Sanders has not ruled out a special legislative session on tax cuts after Arkansas ended the fiscal year with a near-record surplus, she said Tuesday, July 18. (AP Photo/Will Newton, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has not ruled out a special legislative session on tax cuts after Arkansas ended the fiscal year with a near-record surplus, she said Tuesday.

Speaking to the Rotary Club of Little Rock, the Republican governor said the state would have the opportunity to cut the income tax further “over the coming months.” Sanders later said that could include the fiscal legislative session next April or a special session before then.

“We’ll work with our partners and our friends in the Legislature to make that determination whether we do something sooner or do something during the fiscal session,” Sanders told reporters after her talk.

When asked whether a special session was a possibility, Sanders said, “I never like taking anything off the table.”

Arkansas finance officials said earlier this month that the state ended its fiscal year June 30 with a surplus of more than $1.1 billion, its second largest.

Sanders said she also wants to use the surplus to make further investments in education, but she did not elaborate on how much.

In April the governor signed legislation cutting individual and corporate income taxes by $124 million a year.