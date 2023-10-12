Israel-Hamas war
Trump civil fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged
Social Security benefits increase
Powerball winner
U.S. News

Arkansas Supreme Court upholds procedural vote on governor’s education overhaul

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, upheld the procedural vote that allowed Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul to take effect immediately, rejecting a judge's ruling that threw into question the way state laws have been fast-tracked into enforcement over the years. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, upheld the procedural vote that allowed Huckabee Sanders’ education overhaul to take effect immediately, rejecting a judge’s ruling that threw into question the way state laws have been fast-tracked into enforcement over the years. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)

By ANDREW DeMILLO
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the procedural vote that allowed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education overhaul to take effect immediately, rejecting a judge’s ruling that threw into question the way state laws have been fast-tracked into enforcement over the years.

The state Supreme Court’s 6-1 decision has no effect on the education law that the Republican governor signed in March and is already in effect. The law created a new school voucher program, raised minimum teacher salaries and placed restrictions on classroom instruction pertaining to sexual orientation and gender identity before the fifth grade.

But the ruling rejects the argument that the Legislature violated the state constitution with its votes for the measure to take effect immediately. Opponents of the law argued that the emergency clause for the law, which requires a two-thirds vote, should have been taken up separately from the legislation. Lawmakers commonly vote on a bill and its emergency clause at the same time.

Justices ruled that this approach for the education law was constitutional, noting that the votes are recorded separately in House and Senate journals.

Other news
FILE - The $19,029.25 lectern purchased by the Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration in June 2023 sits in a corner in the Governor's Conference Room at the state Capitol, Sept. 26, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday, Oct. 12, voted to audit the purchase of a $19,000 lectern for Sanders, delving into an unusual scandal that's prompted questions about the seemingly high cost of the item and claims that the governor's office violated the state's open-records law. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)
Arkansas lawmakers OK plan to audit purchase of $19,000 lectern for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (2) breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Flawed but still winning, Alabama leads SEC West heading into game with sliding Arkansas
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes with blocking from offensive lineman Brady Latham (62) against Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Milroe, SEC West leader No. 11 Alabama host sliding Arkansas team

“The House Journal indicates a separate roll call and vote for the emergency clause. Likewise, the Senate Journal indicates a separate roll call and vote for the emergency clause,” Justice Barbara Webb wrote in the ruling. “Thus, according to the official record, the emergency clause was passed in compliance with article 5, section 1 of the Arkansas Constitution.”

Sanders, who took office in January, hailed the ruling.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling in favor of the LEARNS Act is a historic victory for Arkansas parents, teachers, and students,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter, calling the ruling a “crushing defeat” for opponents of the law.

Ali Noland, an attorney for the plaintiffs who challenged the law, criticized the court’s decision and said the lawsuit was moot for two months since the overhaul was already in effect.

“Today’s Arkansas Supreme Court ruling makes it much harder for Arkansans to hold their government accountable for willfully violating the Arkansas Constitution,” Noland said in a statement.

Justices in June lifted the Pulaski County judge’s order that blocked enforcement of the law. Without the emergency clause, the law wouldn’t have taken effect until August.