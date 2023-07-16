Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Arrests have been made in a human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School. Here’s what to know

FILE - Pedestrians walk towards the Harvard Medical School, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. Federal investigators discovered a human remains trade with connections to Harvard Medical School and have arrested people in several states. According to prosecutors, the defendants were part of a nationwide network of people who bought and sold remains stolen from the medical school and an Arkansas mortuary. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By DYLAN LOVAN
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — WHAT HAPPENED?

Federal investigators discovered a human remains trade with connections to Harvard Medical School and have arrested people in several states. According to prosecutors, the defendants were part of a nationwide network of people who bought and sold remains stolen from the medical school and an Arkansas mortuary. One of those charged, 55-year-old Cedric Lodge, of New Hampshire, allegedly took dissected parts of cadavers that had been donated to Harvard in a scheme that started back in 2018, prosecutors said. Another person facing criminal charges, Katrina Maclean of Salem, Massachusetts, owned a store that sells “creations that shock the mind” with along with “creepy dolls, oddities and bone art,” according to the store’s social media page.

WHO IS FACING CHARGES?

The indictment charges Lodge; his wife, Denise; Maclean; Joshua Taylor, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania; and Mathew Lampi, of East Bethel, Minnesota, with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods. Authorities were first clued in to the nationwide network after the arrest of Jeremy Lee Pauley, who was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other state charges in Pennsylvania in July 2022. Police say Pauley allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. An FBI affidavit in a Kentucky case last week said Pauley bought hearts, brains, lungs and two fetal specimens from the Arkansas woman, who had allegedly taken them from a mortuary.

Gov. Andy Beshear meets with supporters after speaking at a reelection campaign stop at the Democratic Campaign Field Office at 400 E Main Ave. in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, July 14, 2023. Beshear pledged Friday to redouble his push for higher teacher pay and universal access to early childhood education if he wins reelection, offering a glowing assessment of Kentucky's future that he said was fueled by record economic development gains that have occurred on his watch. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Kentucky gubernatorial rivals offer contrasting themes on campaign trail
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is pledging to redouble his push for higher teacher pay and universal access to early childhood education if he wins reelection.
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on speakers during a rally on the lawn of the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., March 29, 2023. Kentucky's ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people was restored Friday, July 14, when a federal judge lifted an injunction he issued the previous month that had temporarily blocked the restrictions. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care takes effect as federal judge lifts injunction
Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for young transgender people has been restored by a federal judge.
FILE - Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to his supporters during a general election campaign stop at Spencer's Coffee in downtown Bowling Green, Ky., May 19, 2023. Beshear touted robust revenue collections in Kentucky as another sign of a surging state economy Thursday, July 13, building on a theme he has made a cornerstone of his reelection bid in a state that Republicans have dominated in recent years. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP, File)
Democratic Gov. Beshear touts economic gains as theme in reelection bid in GOP-trending Kentucky
Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has touted robust revenue collections as another sign of a surging state economy.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron speaks to supporters during the first stop of his multi-city campaign tour in Richmond, Ky., Friday, June 2, 2023. Cameron wants to award recruitment and retention bonuses to bolster police forces across Kentucky. It's part of a public safety plan he unveiled Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
GOP’s Cameron releases crime-fighting plan in bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Beshear in Kentucky
Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron wants to award recruitment and retention bonuses to bolster police forces across Kentucky.

WHAT HAPPENED IN KENTUCKY?

Last week, federal officials charged a Kentucky man who had communicated with Pauley on Facebook about the sale of skulls and spines. Investigators said in an affidavit that James Nott had “40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs, and hip bones” in his home during a search of his apartment in Mount Washington, Kentucky, on Tuesday. They found one skull wrapped in a head scarf and another on the bed where Nott slept, along with a Harvard medical school bag. During the search, an FBI agent asked Nott if anyone else was in the residence. He responded, “only my dead friends.” Nott also had several guns and ammunition in the apartment about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Louisville. Nott was charged by federal investigators with illegally possessing a firearm.

LAWS CONCERNING HUMAN REMAINS

There are no federal criminal statutes that deal with the mishandling or sale of human remains, and in most states, the sale of human remains is not illegal, said Tanya D. Marsh, a Wake Forest University law professor who has written books about cemetery and human remains law. Marsh said there is a widespread market for human remains “and it’s not expressly legal, but in a lot of states, it’s not expressly illegal either.” She calls it a “gray market.” There are laws in many states against grave robbing, but “the vast majority of states don’t have any law that has to do with human remains that haven’t been buried yet,” Marsh said.

DONATED BODIES

Medical schools like Harvard receive donated bodies after a person chooses to offer their remains upon death. After the bodies are used for research or education, some schools may offer to return the cremated remains to the family or bury them in a cemetery, Marsh said. Lodge, who was charged in the scheme, was a former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue. He took the body parts from Harvard’s morgue without the school’s knowledge or permission, federal prosecutors said. The body parts in Pauley’s case were originally donated to the University of Arkansas for medical research. They ended up being stolen from a mortuary where they were supposed to be cremated, authorities said.