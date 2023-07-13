Human smuggler who rammed Coast Guard boat off California sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
U.S. News

Human smuggler who rammed Coast Guard boat off California sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

 
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A boat captain who rammed a U.S. Coast Guard vessel off Southern California after smuggling a dozen people into the country was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison.

Jesus Jeovanny Alcaraz-Valdez was sentenced in San Diego for the December 2022 incident by a judge who called his actions “extremely reckless and extremely troubling,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Alcarez piloted a panga boat — a small, fishing-style vessel often used by human smugglers — to illegally bring an estimated 12 people into the United States from Mexico, prosecutors said.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. Trump has countersued E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who accused him of rape, saying she defamed him by continuing to insist she was raped even after a jury declined to agree. Lawyers for Trump filed papers late Tuesday, June 27. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out on social media against the U.S. Justice Department after it stopped supporting his claim that the presidency shields him from liability against a defamation lawsuit.
This June 30, 2023, booking photo provided by the Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Larry Householder, the ex-Ohio House speaker. Householder appealed the 20-year prison sentence he received for masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in a move that was anticipated. The 64-year-old Republican has been held in county jail since a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday, June 29, to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law. (Butler County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appeals 20-year prison term in massive corruption scheme
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is challenging the 20-year prison sentence he received after being convicted of masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history.
FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, July 12, saying the network made him a scapegoat for the Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
Kimberly Salter, widow of Buffalo supermarket shooting victim Aaron Salter Jr., speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Victims and relatives of last year's mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket announced Wednesday they are suing the social media sites, weapons retailers and others who they say “loaded the gun” the assailant used to kill 10 Black people and wound three other victims in an attack fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online. Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
Lawsuit by Buffalo supermarket shooting victims pins blame on Facebook, Amazon and other tech giants
Relatives of those killed and wounded during last year’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket are suing several online platforms, weapons retailers and others who they say contributed to the massacre.

The immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala paid up to $24,000 each for the trip, authorities said.

The boat brought them before dawn near the coast off the San Diego seaside suburb of Coronado, where Alcarez told them to take off their life jackets and enter waist-deep surf even though some couldn’t swim, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Eight people were taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol. Four others escaped.

The boat was then seen heading back out to sea towards Mexico. When a Coast Guard vessel tried to stop it, Alcarez rammed the boat twice, shattering a window and causing minor back and neck injuries to all four people aboard, authorities said.

Alcarez was arrested after Coast Guard gunshots disabled the panga’s engine.

He pleaded guilty to assault and human smuggling in March.

“Maritime smuggling is extremely dangerous and puts the lives of the passengers being smuggled, and the law enforcement officers safeguarding our borders, at serious risk,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement.