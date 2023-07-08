New York man accused of helping to smuggle people over Canadian border into New Hampshire

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New York man has been indicted on charges of helping to smuggle nine people across the Canadian border into New Hampshire last month, the U.S. attorney for the state said.

On June 13, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police alerted the U.S. Border Patrol that people with backpacks were walking south from Canada toward a road in the northern New Hampshire town. Law enforcement later stopped Abraham Hernandez’s SUV in Pittsburg and discovered Hernandez was driving nine people who were in the country illegally, the office of U.S. attorney Jane Young said Friday.

Hernandez, 27, is from Brooklyn, New York. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. It was not immediately clear if he is being represented by an attorney who could comment.