Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
U.S. News

Medical waste company says health system delivered human torso in plastic to discredit company

 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A dispute over the handling of medical waste has led to a lawsuit about a health system breaking North Dakota law by delivering a human torso concealed in a plastic container for disposal.

Monarch Waste Technologies disposes of medical waste, such as infectious and biohazardous material for Sanford Health.

In a lawsuit filed in Cass County, Monarch Health alleges that Healthcare Environmental Services (HES), which is overseen by Sanford Health, engaged in what it called “surreptitious” activities designed to suggest that Monarch had mismanaged medical waste at a treatment facility, KFYR-TV reported Monday.

Other news
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin poses with a AED (Automatic Electronic Defibrillator) to help resuscitate heart attack victims, to local community groups following the announcement of the first program of his Chasing M's Foundation, the Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour to raise awareness at Bills stadium
Bills safety Damar Hamlin kicked off a multicity tour at his home stadium on Saturday to distribute medical equipment and promote techniques that saved his life in January.
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it’s gotten permission to begin testing its device in people. The company made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, May 25, but has provided no details about a potential trial, which was not listed on the U.S. government database of trials. (AP Photo/ Benjamin Fanjoy, File)
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it has US approval to begin trials in people
Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it’s gotten permission from U.S. regulators to begin testing its device in people.
Oleksandr Shvetsov, Ukrainian war veteran, walks along a highway towards Kyiv from Zhytomyr to meet his friend Serhii Khrapko ahead of their 120-kilometer (75 mile) walk to raise money for medical equipment in honor of their comrades wounded in Russia's war against their homeland in Stavyshche, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. They raised 3.1 million hryvnias ($84,000), short just the 500,000 hryvnias ($14,000) needed to purchase a new gastroscope for Ukraine's National Military Medical Clinical Center. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
Unable to fight now, two Ukrainian amputees walk to raise funds for a military hospital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The task for the Ukrainian war veterans was clear: From different cities, Oleksandr Shevtsov and Serhii Khrapko would walk 120 kilometers (75 miles) and meet somewhere in the middle in honor of their comrades wounded in Russia’s war against their homeland.
FILE - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo listens during a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra looks on at left. The Commerce Department on Friday, May 12, 2023, is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become “tech hubs.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Commerce Department starts process to fund tech hubs across the US with $500 million in grants
The Commerce Department is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs.

The lawsuit said HES delivered a human torso concealed in a plastic container to Monarch, and that an HES employee signed delivery documents for the torso without Monarch’s knowledge.

Monarch CEO David Cardenas said dealing with human remains violates the company’s protocols and regulations. He said recognizable body parts as large as a torso go to crematoriums, “not through a shredder.”

“And especially when it’s done under cover of us not knowing. It’s just disturbing,” Cardenas said.

A Sanford Health spokesperson said the lawsuit was the result of Monarch’s “demonstrated inability to perform waste disposal services it had contractually agreed to perform.”

The spokesperson said the company denies the allegations and plans to file its own claims against Monarch.