Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week will start
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
World News

Cambodia’s leader returns to Facebook weeks after an acrimonious breakup with the platform

FILE - A man views Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's Facebook page on his mobile phone on the sidewalk in downtown Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 1, 2016. Hun Sen on Thursday, July 20, 2023, reactivated his Facebook account, just three weeks after he had announced he was forsaking the social media giant in favor of posting on Telegram, a popular messaging app that also serves as a blogging tool. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

FILE - A man views Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook page on his mobile phone on the sidewalk in downtown Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 1, 2016. Hun Sen on Thursday, July 20, 2023, reactivated his Facebook account, just three weeks after he had announced he was forsaking the social media giant in favor of posting on Telegram, a popular messaging app that also serves as a blogging tool. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK
 
Share

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook account was reactivated Thursday, three weeks after he announced he was forsaking the social media giant in favor of posting on Telegram, a popular messaging app that also serves as a blogging tool.

Hun Sen’s return to the Facebook fold came three days before a general election in which his ruling Cambodian People’s Party is virtually guaranteed a landslide victory.

Hun Sen said at the end of June that he would stop posting new material on his Facebook page but leave the account online. He said he was switching to Telegram because he believed the app provided a more effective way to communicate.

Other news
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2021. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the company is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology known as LLaMA 2 free for research and commercial use. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook parent Meta makes public its ChatGPT rival Llama
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has built an artificial intelligence system that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Bard but it’s taking a different approach: releasing it for free.
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is still down sharply and the social media company is carrying heavy debt.
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app
Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers. But the real question is: Will they stay?
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Clone or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads.

But when a Facebook watchdog criticized the language in one of his videos and recommended suspending the prime minister’s account for six months, Hun Sen took down the page.

Duong Dara, who manages the 70-year-old leader’s social media accounts, posted a message Thursday saying he had asked Hun Sen to be allowed to reactivate his Facebook page in the national interest. He said he, and not the prime minister, would be uploading content.

“I created this page ‘Samdech Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister,’ for him to use for communicating with the Cambodian people, both inside and outside the country, especially to get to hear directly from them about their situation via requests and comments on his page,” Duong Dara wrote. “Because I saw the importance of this social media network, I decided to create this page for him to use for the benefit of the country. I don’t want to lose the main page that we have been using for the last 13 years.”

Hun Sen, who has led Cambodia for 38 years, had used Facebook since 2015 to display family snapshots, issue dire warnings to his political enemies, and broadcast live his frequent and often lengthy speeches.

His page boasts 14 million followers, though critics have suggested a large number are “ghost” accounts purchased in bulk from so-called “click farms,” an assertion Hun Sen has repeatedly denied.

As of Thursday, Hun Sen’s Telegram account had almost 987,000 subscribers, up from the 855,000 he had when he announced his June breakup with Facebook.

Hun Sen announced his intention to cease posting on Facebook a day before a quasi-independent review board established by the platform’s parent company, Meta, recommended the 6-month suspension of both the prime minister’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The oversight board concluded he had used language that could incite violence in a video of a January speech in which he decried opposition politicians who accused his party of stealing votes.

The board said it reached its non-binding recommendation due in part to “Hun Sen’s history of committing human rights violations and intimidating political opponents, as well as his strategic use of social media to amplify such threats.”

Separately, it overturned a ruling by Facebook’s moderators to allow the video, originally broadcast live, to stay online. Within hours of the board making its report public, Hun Sen’s Facebook page was removed.

He said the next day that he had closed his account and was considering banning Facebook in Cambodia, largely because he was fed up with online abuse from political enemies abroad. However, he did not carry through on the threat.

He also ordered the members of the oversight board to be barred from entering Cambodia.

The Cambodian Ministry Of Post and Telecommunications said at that same time that it intended to have Facebook’s representatives expelled from the country. The ministry cited problems with Facebook, such as the creation of fake accounts, the collection of private data, a lack of accountability and transparency, and alleged interference into Cambodia’s political affairs.

Its action fell flat because Facebook apparently does not have a staff in Cambodia.

___

Peck reported from Bangkok.