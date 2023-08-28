AP PHOTOS: Track and field world championships in Hungary close
Jie Yao, of China, competes in the Men’s pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase, Milkesa Mengesha, right, and Rwanda’s John Hakizimana compete in the Men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Aleksandra Szmigiel, Pool via AP)
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, of Ukraine competes on her way to winning the gold medal in the final of the Women’s high jump during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Rushell Clayton, of Jamaica, silver, celebrates after the final of the Women’s 400-meters hurdles during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Kazuya Nishiyama of Japan receives treatment after crossing the finish line in the men’s marathon during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Oliver Helander, of Finland, makes an attempt in in the Men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Sha’Carri Richardson, of the United States, right, bronze, stands on the track after the Women’s 200-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Winfred Mutile Yavi, of Bahrain, falls during the women’s steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shanieka Ricketts, of Jamaica, rubs sand off of her hands after making an attempt in the Women’s triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Tina Sutej, of Slovenia, competes during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Leyanis Perez Hernandez, of Cuba, makes an attempt in the Women’s triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Noah Lyles, of the United States celebrates anchoring his team to gold in the Men’s 4x100-meters relay final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Sha’Carri Richardson, of the United States is greeted by Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley, left, members of the US men’s team as she celebrates anchoring her team to gold in the Women’s 4x100-meters relay final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Neeraj Chopra, of India, makes an attempt in the Men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Shericka Jackson, of Jamaica, right, embraces Sha’Carri Richardson, of the United States, after finishing a Women’s 200-meters semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Athletes run through water during the women’s steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Leo Neugebauer, of Germany, fails an attempt in the decathlon pole vault during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Nicola Olyslagers, of Australia, reacts in the Women’s high jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
JT Smith, of the United States falls down after finishing first in a Men’s 4x100-meters relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Athletes compete in the Women’s 800-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Chase Ealey, of the United States, makes an attempt in the Women’s shot put final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica anchors her team to win a Women’s 4x100-meters relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Natalia Christofi, of Cyprus reacts after falling in a Women’s 100-meters hurdles semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
David Sombe, Ludvy Vaillant, Gilles Biron and Teo Andant, of France celebrate after taking the silver medal in the final of the Men’s 4x400-meters relay during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Shericka Jackson, of Jamaica, right, leads through the turn to win the Women’s 200-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Alexis Holmes, of the United States, steps off the track in the Women’s 4 X 400-meters relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. USA gets disqualified. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, of Ukraine, makes an attempt in the Women’s triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Mary Moraa, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 800-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Carey Mcleod, of Jamaica, loses control as he competes in the men’s long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Karsten Warholm, of Norway celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men’s 400-meters hurdles final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After nine days of competition, the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 concluded on Sunday, Aug. 27. The track and field event had more than 2000 athletes from 195 countries participating in the Hungarian capital. The championship produced one world record, one world U20 record, seven championship records, 11 area records and 73 national records.
Here are some of the best AP images from the event.