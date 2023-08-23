AP PHOTOS: Hungary hosts track and field world championships, a major sports event

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Millions of viewers around the world turned their focus to Hungary this month to watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships as the country’s capital of Budapest stepped on the global stage to deliver a major international sports event.

Kendra Harrison, of the United States, third right, competes in a women’s 100-meter hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

At a cost of nearly $700 million, the city’s sparkling National Athletics Center, on the left bank of the Danube River, is hosting more than 2,000 athletes from over 200 countries.

Here are some of the best AP images from the first few days of the nine-day track and field event that wraps up on Sunday.

Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, falls as she approaches the finish line, leaving Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, a stream of blood on her leg, to win the gold medal in the final of the women’s 10000-meters, during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Anna Hall, of the United States, makes an attempt in the heptathlon shot put during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Noah Lyles, of the United States, leaps into the air before starting in the men’s 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Lyles went on to win gold medal in the 100-m event. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Alexis Holmes, of the United States, anchors her team to the gold medal as Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, falls near the finish, in the final of the 4x400-meters mixed relay during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Ama Pipi, of Great Britain, starts a Women’s 400-meters semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Gudaf Tsegay, of Ethiopia, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the women’s 10000-meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Noah Lyles, of the United States, crosses the finish line first in lane six to win the men’s 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cristian Napoles, of Cuba, reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Men’s triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, left, and Megan Tapper, of Jamaica compete in a Women’s 100-meters hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Noah Lyles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 100-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, wears a crown as she celebrates winning the gold medal in the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, celebrates winning the gold medal in the final of the men’s 10000-meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Wojciech Nowicki, of Poland, prepares for an attempt in the men’s hammer throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, makes an attempt in the women’s long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Leonardo Fabbri, of Italy, competes in the men’s shot put qualification round, during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, left, Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, center, and Abraham Kibiwot, of Kenya, celebrate during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Tamberi won the men’s high jump final, El Bakkali won the men’s 3000-meters steeplechase and Kibiwot finished third. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Marija Vucenovic, of Serbia, rests in the shade between attempts in the women’s javelin throw qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Claudine Vita, of Germany, makes an attempt in the women’s discus throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, limbers-up as she prepares to compete in the heptathlon high jump during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Grant Holloway, of the United States, cross the line to win the gold medal in the men’s 110-meters hurdles final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/David Phillip)

Esraa Owis, of Egypt, makes an attempt in the women’s long jump during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Taliyah Brooks, of the United States, competes in the heptathlon long jump during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, reacts after winning the silver medal in the women’s long jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, competes in a women’s 400-meter hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Gold medal winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, top, greets silver medalist Anna Hall, of the United States, after finishing the heptathlon 800-meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, left, competes in the Men’s 3000-meter steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s high jump final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/