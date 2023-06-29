Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman

 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has settled a child support case with the Arkansas mother of a child he fathered in 2018, resolving the dispute about a week after he agreed to plead guilty to federal tax offenses.

The settlement filed in Independence County Circuit Court on Thursday did not reveal the financial terms of the agreement. Biden, who was determined to be the child’s father in 2020 following a DNA test, had sought to reduce his monthly child support from $20,000 a month.

Biden agreed as part of the order to give an unspecified number of his paintings to the child to keep or sell. Lunden Roberts, the child’s mother, withdrew her motion for the child to have Biden’s last name. Under the agreement, the two also agreed to discuss providing a college education fund for the child within the next five years.

Other news
President Joe Biden gestures toward members of the media, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his return from Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Biden is wrapping a campaign fundraising blitz aimed at making a bold early statement
President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at Upper East Side penthouses in New York and on West Coast decks in recent weeks.
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Chicago. Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea, the White House said Wednesday after indents from the mask were visible on his face. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Biden has started using a CPAP machine at night to deal with sleep apnea
The White House says President Joe Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Old Post Office in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President touts ‘Bidenomics’ though new poll shows just 34% approve his handling of the economy
President Joe Biden had a tough sell Wednesday, trying to convince voters that the U.S. economy is flourishing.
FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor spoke Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries. But Kemp says Biden's infrastructure law wrongly puts the government's “thumb on the scale.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Georgia governor attacks Biden’s electric vehicle policy at federally-backed battery material maker
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries.

A trial had been set for next month in the child support case, and Biden faced a July 10 contempt hearing in Arkansas. Biden and Roberts reached the settlement on June 16, the same day he appeared in Little Rock to be deposed, according to Thursday’s filing.

Biden is scheduled to appear in federal court in July to formally strike a plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare him jail time. Under the agreement made public last week, Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses but avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge.

Attorneys for Biden and Roberts did not immediately return messages seeking comment.