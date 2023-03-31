Michigan center Hunter Dickinson enters the transfer portal

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal.

“Today is bittersweet,” Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said Friday. “While Hunter Dickinson’s departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate. This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons.”

The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season as a junior.

He entered the NBA draft and withdrew his name two years ago after being named the Big Ten freshman of the year and a second-team All-American in 2021. Dickinson earned spots on the first-team, All-Big Ten team twice and second-team, all-conference team one time. He is one of eight players in team history with 1,500-plus points and more than 750 rebounds.

“Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run,” Howard said. “These are memories that will last a lifetime. What I love most is he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, twice. That says so much about his character and maturity.

“As much as I tried to instill in him, he was a guide and inspiration for me. We wish Hunter and his family all the best in the future.”

