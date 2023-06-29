Hurricane Adrian strengthens, new tropical depression brings rain to Mexico’s Pacific coast

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Hurricane Adrian strengthens, new tropical depression brings rain to Mexico’s Pacific coast

 
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Adrian gained strength Thursday far off Mexico’s Pacific coast, but father south and closer to land, a new tropical depression has formed that has forecasters much more worried.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Adrian had sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). The storm was expected to weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend and keep heading out to sea.

On Thursday morning, the hurricane’s center was about 440 miles (710 kilometers) west-southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico. The hurricane center said Adrian was moving west-northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph), and that general motion was expected to continue.

Other news
Judy Breland Morris cools off and washes herself off with a hose after she claims she was maced near Jackson Square, during an excessive heat warning in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east
An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana is blanketing the South.
This photo provided by Mike Shane shows Shane as he stands in his corn field near Peoria, Ill., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. By now, the corn stalks should be 10 feet high. Instead, they’re barely up to Shane’s waist. Illinois and other corn-growing states in the central U.S. have been hit hard by drought, prompting concerns that the crop will be hurt this year. (Mack Foster/Mike Shane via AP)
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
The middle of the country is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low, and cities and towns are anxiously hoping for a break in the weather.
FILE - A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires June 27, 2023, in Chicago. Forecasters say there won’t be large breaks for much of America anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it
Forecasters say the only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly.
FILE - Victims of flooding from monsoon rains walk with their cattle after their flooded home in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. A warming world is transforming some major snowfalls into heavy rain over mountains instead, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year as well as long-term water shortages, a new study found. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih, File)
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains. Scientists say that’s a problem
A new study says climate change is turning major snowfalls into more extreme rain over mountains, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year and long-term water shortages.

But farther south, Tropical Depression Two-E was expected to build in strength and become the second tropical storm, and perhaps hurricane, of the eastern Pacific season.

Mexico’s National Meteorological Service said the depression was expected to bring torrential rains to the coasts of the impoverished southern states of Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas, and said the rains “could cause rising levels in streams and rivers, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.”

The depression had winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and could become a tropical storm Friday and a hurricane by the weekend,as it skims along just offshore of Mexico’s western Pacific coast.

The depression was located about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the coastal town of Puerto Angel and was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).