Hurricanes edge Western Force 45-42 in Super Rugby Pacific

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand (AP) — The Hurricanes led 26-7 at halftime and hung on to beat the fast-finishing Western Force 45-42 Sunday in a Super Rugby Pacific match which saw 13 tries scored.

The third-placed Hurricanes scored three early tries from lineouts for a 19-7 lead and backrower Brayden Iose had a big impact on his home ground at the Manawatu Showgrounds to score twice in a first half in which the Hurricanes were dominant.

With further tries to Bailyn Sullivan and Kini Naholo, the Hurricanes were ahead 38-14 at the three-quarter mark and looked headed to a comfortable win.

But the Force rallied brilliantly with two tries to Zach Kibirige, others to Siosifa Amone and Jake Strachan in the last 10 minutes of normal time and seven minutes of stoppage time to come close to an extraordinary come-from-behind win.

Hooker Hame Faive scored another vital try from a Hurricanes lineout in the 67th minute and that eventually was the difference between the teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iose plays for Manawatu province which has its home games at the Showgrounds. He stepped into the Hurricanes starting lineup Sunday as a replacement for All Blacks star Ardie Savea and had an immediate impact as the target for lineout throws.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports