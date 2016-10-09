Lowcountry in recovery mode as Matthew downgrades to post-tropical cyclone, I-26 open

A spent Matthew weakened to a post-tropical cyclone Sunday morning and moved out to sea, leaving behind spectacular blue skies and a trail of destruction from Florida to North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center said coastal areas in eastern North Carolina would continue to see near-hurricane force winds in the Outer Banks.

