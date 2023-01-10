BC-HKO--Prep Girls Hockey Poll

The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper:

Class AA

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK

1. Minnetonka 15-1-0 1

2. Andover 12-2-0 2

3. Gentry Academy 13-1-0 3

4. Edina 9-3-1 4

5. Hill-Murray 12-2-1 6

6. Maple Grove 13-2-0 5

7. Holy Family 11-4-1 7

8. Stillwater 12-4-0 8

9. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 11-3-1 9

10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8-4-1 10

11. Moorhead 9-5-0 11

12. Lakeville North 13-4-0 13

13. Lakeville South 12-2-0 14

14. Northfield 11-5-0 16

15. Blake 8-8-0 12

16. Rogers 8-7-1 15

17. Woodbury 13-4-0 18

18. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 9-5-2 20

19. Roseville/Mahtomedi 11-5-0 20

20. North Wright County 6-5-0 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Eastview, East Ridge, Bemidji, Rosemount, Alexandria, Elk River/Zimmerman, Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Brainerd/Little Falls Roseau.

Class A

TEAM RECORD LAST WEEK

1. Warroad 14-2-1 1

2. Academy of Holy Angels 12-2-1 2

3. Proctor/Hermantown 10-4-2 3

4. Orono 10-3-3 5

5. Simley 13-3-1 6

6. Mound Westonka/SWC 10-5-0 8

7. South St. Paul 11-4-1 4

8. Dodge County 12-4-0 7

9. Duluth Marshall 11-4-1 9

10. Crookston 12-4-1 10

11. Mankato East/Loyola 12-3-0 12

12. Fergus Falls 14-4-0 11

13. Delano/Rockford 9-6-1 15

14. Moose Lake Area 9-3-0 13

15. Luverne 10-3-0 14

16. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8-6-1 16

17. Albert Lea 8-6-0 18

18. Willmar 7-4-1 20

19. New Ulm 9-6-1 NR

20. Chisago Lakes 7-7-0 17

Others Receiving Votes: River Lakes, Hutchinson, Minneapolis, Breck, Rock Ridge, Waseca.