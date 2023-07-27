FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. News

Maine hydropower corridor will resume construction despite big jump in cost, CEO says

FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Construction is resuming on an electricity transmission project that will serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid despite a half-billion dollar cost increase, with work starting in a week, the head of Avangrid said Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Construction is resuming on an electricity transmission project that will serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid despite a half-billion dollar cost increase, with work starting in a week, the head of Avangrid said Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

 
Share

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Construction in Maine will resume next week on an electricity transmission project bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid despite a half-billion dollar cost increase, the head of Avangrid said Thursday.

CEO Pedro Azagra Blazquez said on an earnings call that the cost of the project, originally estimated at around $1 billion, has grown to $1.5 billion as litigation delayed construction and inflation cause prices to creep upward.

Avangrid, the corporate parent of Central Maine Power, partnered with Hydro-Quebec on the power line project — dubbed the New England Clean Energy Connect — to bring 1,200 megawatts of hydropower to meet green energy goals in Massachusetts. That represents enough electricity for about 1 million homes.

It received all regulatory approvals but has been plagued by delays and litigation. The developers and Massachusetts utilities are trying to sort out how the cost increases will be shared.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection restored permits for the project in May after a lengthy court battle, but work did not resume immediately because of concerns about the growing costs. The Massachusetts Legislature is advancing legislation allowing transmission service agreements to be renegotiated to recover the cost increases.

The 145-mile (233-kilometer) power transmission line will stretch from Lewiston, Maine, to the Canadian border, mostly following existing utility corridors. The permit fight was over a new, 53-mile (85-kilometer) section in western Maine.

Work will resume Aug. 3 at a substation in Lewiston, Azagra said during an earnings call on Thursday. He didn’t elaborate on the timetable for construction on other parts of the project. “Once complete, NECEC will benefit all of New England by reducing the region’s dependence on fossil fuels and providing more stable energy prices,” he said.