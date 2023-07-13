Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Men and women to receive equal prize money at cricket’s biggest events

Australia’s Ellyse Perry, right, celebrates after bowling England’s Sophia Dunkley, background right, during the first one day international cricket match of the Women’s Ashes Series between England and Australia, at The Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Men’s and women’s teams will receive equal prize money at cricket’s biggest tournaments with immediate effect, the sport’s governing body said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at the International Cricket Council annual conference, fulfilling well in advance the organization’s commitment to reaching prize money equity in the events it runs by 2030.

Greg Barclay, chair of the ICC, heralded the announcement as a “significant moment in the history of our sport.”

“Cricket is genuinely a sport for all,” Barclay said, “and this decision from the ICC board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player’s contribution to the game equally.”

Teams will receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events, such as the 50-over and Twenty20 World Cups, as well as the same amount for winning a match at those tournaments.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports