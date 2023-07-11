Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, left, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
World News

Tourists are told to stay away from an erupting volcano in Iceland because of poisonous gases

A volcano in southwestern Iceland has begun erupting, 11 months after its last eruption officially ended. Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to see the spectacular sight. (July 11)

 
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Authorities in Iceland on Tuesday warned tourists and other spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest.

The eruption began Monday afternoon after thousands of earthquakes in the area, meteorological authorities said. This one comes 11 months after its last eruption officially ended. The eruption is in an uninhabited valley near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

The area, known broadly as Fagradalsfjall volcano, erupted in 2021 and 2022 without causing damage or disruptions to flights, despite being near Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub. The airport remained open on Tuesday.

Other news
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
Aid group says 2 children died as families fled Taliban demolition of their Kabul shantytown
An international aid group says two children died as Afghan families fled a Taliban demolition of their shantytown homes in the country’s capital of Kabul.
FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a joint news conference with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, following their meeting in Beijing, China, on May 23, 2023. Qin is unwell and the country’s senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, July 11. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File)
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is ill and the country’s senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia.
FILE - Volunteer registered nurse Jennifer D'Angelo treats Patrick C.'s skin wounds in a screened off section of the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, May 24, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses. Federal officials are calling for more testing and research on xylazine, the powerful animal sedative that's spreading through the nation's illicit drug supply. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
White House lays out effort against animal sedative xylazine but doesn’t call for new restrictions
Federal officials are calling for more testing and research on xylazine, the powerful animal sedative that’s spreading through the nation’s illicit drug supply.
Migrants sit during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
Under pressure, Tunisia takes back hundreds of migrants trapped in a border zone with Libya
Aid agencies say hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are being transferred back to Tunisia after being pushed into a dangerous no-man’s-land on the Libyan border.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the eruption was initially more explosive than the previous two. Aerial footage showed streams of orange molten lava and clouds of gases spewing from a snaking fissure about 900 meters (half a mile) long.

“Gas pollution is high around the eruption and dangerous,” the Met Office said. “Travelers are advised not to enter the area until responders have had a chance to evaluate conditions.”

By Tuesday morning, the fissure and the volume of the eruption had shrunk, scientists said.

“This has become a small eruption, which is very good news,” University of Iceland geophysics professor Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson told national broadcaster RUV.

He said the eruption could “certainly last a long time, but luckily we’re not looking at a continuation of what we saw in the first few hours.”

A 2021 eruption in the same area produced spectacular lava flows for several months. Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to see the sight.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which sent huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe. More than 100,000 flights were grounded, stranding millions of international travelers and halting air travel for days because of concerns the ash could damage jet engines.