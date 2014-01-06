Bloomington man, 71, dies after clearing snow

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Central Illinois officials say a 71-year-old man died this weekend when he collapsed after clearing snow.

McLean County Coroner Beth Kimmerling says the Bloomington man died Sunday afternoon at his home.

She said he’d been blowing snow for about 10 minutes when he came inside and collapsed.

Kimmerling said the man had heart problems that led to his collapse.

His name hasn’t been released.

The National Weather Service says more than 7 inches of snow fell in Bloomington during the weekend snowstorm.