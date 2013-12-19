Louisville Slugger, developers plan Peoria center

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A Kentucky-based company whose name is synonymous with baseball bats says it’s working with developers to construct a new youth sports center in central Illinois.

Louisville Slugger announced plans for the Peoria facility on Wednesday. It says it’ll be state-of-the-art with 10 outdoor baseball and softball fields. A dome will allow year-around play.

According to a company statement, the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex is expected to draw players and fans primarily from a 300-mile radius. It says the center could host more than 11,000 games per year.

A partnership agreement with developers provides Louisville Slugger with naming rights, among other things. The company also will be able to use the facility for marketing events.

The statement didn’t give a cost or a final completion date.